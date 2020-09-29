Okay, It's Getting Weird

Photo : Emma McIntyre / Stringer ( Getty Images )

Demi Lovato’s ex-fianceé, Max Ehrich, has not been taking the breakup well. And at this point, his behavior on social media has become a bit... odd. The couple, who started dating in March of this year and got engaged in July, broke up last Thursday after it came out that Ehrich was a decade-long superfan of Selena Gomez, Lovato’s former best friend, and rumors started to spread that the couple was on shaky ground.



It started with notes app screenshots Ehrich posted to his Instagram Story over the weekend after the breakup, claiming that he’d found out their engagement was over through a tabloid, and going on to weirdly imply that it was especially bad for Lovato to end their relationship because he was currently filming a movie in which he played a pastor (????). In the days since, Ehrich has continued to post to Instagram, making a variety of claims about how the former couple hadn’t “officially ended” their relationship, posting screenshots of Lovato’s music, and seemingly begging his ex-fianceé to talk with him.

It’s impossible to know exactly what’s happening in Ehrich’s head, but the public pleading on Instagram for Lovato to take him back after she decided to end their relationship seems manipulative and sends up a bunch of red flags. Teen Vogue reports that sources say Ehrich’s choice to speak publicly on their relationship has further alienated Lovato from her ex.

“She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.” The source alleges that Max has tried to contact Demi, but “Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point. She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.”

And on Tuesday, Ehrich’s behavior got even odder, as he posted messages to Instagram that seemingly implied Lovato was being abused and shared other messages referencing Jeffery Epstein, all of which have now been deleted. Page Six reports that he posted three separate notes app screenshots, which respectively read: “#FreeDemi,” “#FreeDemetria,” and “#FreeDemetria from people that have abused her.”

Ehrich later made another Instagram post cryptically referencing Jeffery Epstein.

‘Jeffrey Epstein’ me = Try to silence me for exposing the truth to the world,” he wrote. To his Instagram Story, he added, “I’m so grateful for social media… For it gives a voice to every human being. If used purposefully; It shines awareness on things that need to be addressed. I’ll be posting on here for updates every few hours with pics… In case people try to ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ me.”

Welp. If that isn’t weirdo behavior I don’t know what is! Let’s hope someone confiscates that man’s phone soon. [Page Six]

Less than a week after rapper Tory Lanez denied allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion and dropped a surprise album (yes, on the same night), Billboard is reporting that a source claims Lanez’s team sent emails to several media outlets masquerading as a representative of Megan Thee Stallion’s label 300 Entertainment. The fraudulent emails contained fake text message conversations made to look like they were between Lanez and Megan, as well as a link to a report that claimed Megan did not want to testify against Lanez.

A representative for Lanez “strongly denies” that the rapper was in any way responsible for the fake emails and doctored text messages.

“The only commentary which has been made on this topic was the creative output on the album,” says the representative. “We are investigating who could be sending these false emails and intend to take action against them.”

The anonymous source that spoke to Billboard also claimed that after the alleged shooting, Lanez reached out to various members of Megan’s team, as well as her friends, offering money to try to make amends and claiming “he wants to make it right and wants to resolve this issue.” The source also says that Lanez texted Megan on the night she was shot in an attempt to apologize (a claim supported by a text message TMZ somehow obtained in September).

“Tory starts texting her. He starts apologizing, saying, ‘I’m your friend. I love you. Please. I was just drunk. Call me. I wanna make this work.’”

I don’t know, to me that definitely sounds like the behavior of a totally innocent man who definitely didn’t do anything wrong. [Billboard]