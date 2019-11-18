No New Friends for Lisa Vanderpump

If I was allowed to walk a mile in Lisa Vanderpump’s Louboutins—I’d trip. Her feet are much smaller than mine, and all those spilled Pumptinis she has to trudge through has likely made the bottoms very sticky. I would also find it hard to coordinate their physical limitations while dodging her many former friends and paparazzi, begging me to trash my former friends.



Us Weekly reports that, at BravoCon in NYC over the weekend, Vanderpump dished on her run-in with former co-star Kyle Richards. Their friendship was ruined last season, after both parties accused the other of leaking stories about a dog to the tabloids. And while they’ve done their best to avoid each other since, Vanderpump revealed that she ran into Richards at a popular Los Angeles eatery. According to the restaurateur, they performed the socially required small talk and then ignored each other, which was “perfect” for her. After being asked if she’d run into any of them at BravoCon itself, she said:

“There was a minute that I was kind of locked in my dressing room and I’m wondering what was going on outside. But no, I didn’t see anybody. I mean, luckily for me, because coming here, that feel-good factor, it was fine. But no, Bravo probably arranged it so I didn’t have to. But I don’t know. You’d have to ask them.”

It must be hard to dodge your contractually obligated friendships while wearing sticky Louboutins. I’d also imagine it’s very lonely. Maybe that’s why she brought on three new cast members to Vanderpump Rules, One for each friendship ruined: Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Mellencamp. [Us Weekly]

Rise and shine, because Kylie Jenner is fucking rich. TMZ reports that the lip kit mogul sold over 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to makeup conglomerate Coty for $600 million. And even though she is no longer in control of her sprawling empire, Coty and Jenner released a joint statement clarifying her new position at the company. According to both, she will stay on to lead the “creative efforts and “communication initiatives” of Kylie Cosmetics. I think that means she’ll get paid to use Instagram a lot? In that same statement, Kylie also said:

“This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”

I wonder if she’ll get to keep her office, if only for Stormi’s playroom. History was made in that playroom!

Cutie!

