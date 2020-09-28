No, Meghan and Harry Are (Probably) Not Doing a Reality TV Show!

Image : Tolga AKMEN / AFP ( Getty Images )

Ever since Meghan and Harry decamped for the bright and shiny lights of Los Angeles, the world has been wondering what on earth they’re going to do there, just, in general. They’ve signed a deal with Netflix to do something, and though we don’t know what that something is yet, it’s probably NOT what Page Six is reporting, which is starring in their own reality show?



Advertisement

Page Six’s source is The Sun, a tabloid that will run just about anything as credible news. I don’t believe that this is going to actually happen, because I cannot imagine Harry agreeing to do a reality show that casts him as the Scott Disick to Meghan’s Kourtney with Khloé rising. I also don’t believe this because Katie Nicholl, Royals correspondent for Vanity Fair, tweeted that this is not the case, per one of their aides.

Anyway, now that we’re all clear on what isn’t happening (Meghan and Harry starring in a reality show), let’s look at the quote the “source” gave The Sun.

“They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously wants their pound of flesh,” one source told The Sun.

Advertisement

Dramatic! Netflix is technically already getting its pound of flesh by having Meghan and Harry sign a deal with them in the first place. Another quote from another UK tab lays bare what these sources’ actual deal is :

“We were told they had gone to California for greater privacy so it all appears rather hypocritical,” Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun. “It is extraordinary. This is exactly what they said they wouldn’t do. “The more they talk about themselves the more people will want them to do just that and won’t be interested in anything else they have to offer.”

G/O Media may get a commission Better Love Little Devil Buy for $18 from Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPICY

Mostly, this bit of tittle-tattle is all aimed at Meghan and what the UK gossip press sees as her bloodthirsty and heartless attempt to use Harry’s name to boost her own? I think? Anyway, please, leave Meghan alone. [Page Six]

I don’t believe in astrology beyond meme accounts on Instagram, but please know that my world was slightly shook when I realized that Gwyenth Paltrow is a Libra. I would not have known this fact or anything else about her date of birth otherwise, but now I know she was born September 27 and that she looks incredible for a woman of 48.

Advertisement

How does she do it? My guesses: Yoga! Pilates! Tracy Anderson at your disposal! That one weird class (LekFit?) that Busy Phillips does with the trampolines on Instagram? A single American Spirit yellow enjoyed in the gloaming in her yard, while standing barefoot, near the pizza oven. Certainly, the answer is a combination of everything I’ve mentioned above plus one very important thing that underscores all of these innovations for bodily optimization: MONEY!!!!!! [Access Hollywood]

Advertisement