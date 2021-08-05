Nicky Hilton is in the news again with another “haha funny story” sort of moment, this time during an interview with her sister Paris and mom Kathy for Footwear News. In it, she shared the extremely normal story of growing up having security called on her by her own mother—mostly for stealing her diamonds from the Waldorf Astoria in Miami! Wow. Their lives are so quaint.



Advertisement

Here’s what Nicky had to say about her extremely chill sounding childhood, photographed inside Kathy’s palatial, colonial compound:



Naturally, [Kathy’s closet] was once Nicky’s answer to finding an outfit for the Met Gala. Pity she didn’t tell her mother. “One of my funniest memories of borrowing something from my mom’s closet was when I was in my 20s and I had just landed from Miami,” she recalls. “I ran into her closet and sort of threw something together last minute. I remember it was a [Dolce & Gabbana] corset…” “No, it was the Valentino yellow…” Kathy interrupts. “It was [Kathy’s] vintage Valentino skirt with these Gucci Tom Ford heels,” Nicky says. “And I needed to be, like, glammed up, so I just went in and I throw on a necklace and I was out the door. Within an hour she’s calling me, panicking. She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at the cameras. Apparently, this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen.”

Quaint! It’s all very quaint. I’d also like to briefly detour into what the women had to say about current fashion trends, considering their credentials in the field:

When pressed about some current trends the Hiltons would like to unsee, the answers are interesting. Birkenstocks and fur for Nicky, and crop-tops, bike shorts and Crocs for Paris. “What’s Crocs?” Kathy asks. “Plastic shoes,” Paris explains. “Diplo just did a collab and he’s, like, the only person who could make Crocs look good.”

Nobody look under my desk, please. I’m in some very cute orchid Crocs right now—talk about hating from outside the club.

Below are a collection of images I would like to leave everyone with. First up, Adrienne Maloof.

Advertisement

I stared at this picture of Dorit Kemsley for a very long time.

Advertisement