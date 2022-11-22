Natalia Bryant, the late Kobe Bryant’s 19-year-old daughter, is seeking a restraining order against a 32-year-old man who’s under a “delusion” that they have a romantic relationship, per documents obtained by TMZ. The outlet reports that Natalia filed for the order on Monday.



Her stalker, Dwayne Kemp, has been arrested and/or convicted of at least four different crimes, including one that involved firearms, and his behavior has reportedly left Natalia in constant fear for her life.

Bryant, a student at the University of Southern California, says Kemp first attempted to contact her two years ago, and the two have never met. Since then, he has shown up unannounced at her sorority house and one of her classes. The documents allege that Kemp is in the process of buying at least one gun, the sale is “imminent,” and that he’s threatened to buy both an AK-47 and a fully automatic glock.

On at least one occasion, Natalia alleges that Kemp sent her the following message: “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe.’” Bryant believes the man hopes to have “a Kobe-like child together.”

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department is “involved in the case and clearly wants a restraining order in place.”

If Kemp began stalking Natalia two years ago, when she was 17 and he was 30, his stalking seems to have begun roughly a year after her father’s tragic death in January 2020. Kobe, who died alongside Natalia’s younger sister Gianna in a fatal helicopter crash, is survived by Natalia, her mother Vanessa, and her two younger sisters.

Kemp’s stalking isn’t the first legal battle that Natalia’s family has faced in recent months. In August, a jury sided with Vanessa in her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and County Fire Department, seeking damages for a graphic photo that was leaked from the site of the helicopter crash.

Nearly three years after the fatal accident, its aftermath—apparently, including a dangerous and obsessive fan of her late father’s—continues to follow Natalia and her family to this day.