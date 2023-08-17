Melania Trump Is Just Live Laugh Loving Through Trump’s Fourth Indictment

On Monday, Donald Trump’s fourth indictment was handed down—but it was apparently just another Monday for former First Lady Melania Trump. “This fourth indictment is another problem for her husband. Not for her,” a person described as a “social source” close to Melania told People. According to the source, Melania “leads her own life” and “hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere.”



While Trump has spent the better part of the summer at golf clubs or campaigning across the country, Melania has remained firmly planted in Manhattan, surrounded by “a small circle of family and very few trusted friends,” People reported.

Advertisement

None of this is particularly surprising from Melania, a famously hands-off spouse who resented any amount of labor or public performance that being the first lady required. Surely you recall her famous anti-Christmas tirade, in which she begged the question, “Who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff?”

As Trump cruises to indictment No. 4—while actively trying to get back into the White House, a place that his wife hates possibly more than anything in this world—People’s source claims Melania is essentially live, love, laughing through it all.

Advertisement Advertisement

It’s not exactly new information that neither of these two people actually care for each other all that much—we all remember the footage of Melania swatting Trump’s hand away, and of course the allegation that slept with Stormy Daniels while Melania was pregnant with Barron. But however little regard for each other they may have, here they still are, two objectively awful people, inextricably connected forever by an invisible string. (And by invisible string, I mean lots and lots of money, and probably some impossible to parse legal agreements.)

Trump was indicted in Georgia on Monday, and now faces 13 (additional) felony charges, including leading a “criminal racketeering enterprise” to try to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. In other words, just “another problem” for the Donald—but not for Melania.