Meghan and Harry Will Name the Baby When They Feel Like It

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have yet to publicly decide on a name for their second child, which makes sense because a baby has not been born yet and why on earth would they tell us first, or at all?

Sources exclusively tell Us Weekly that they want the second baby’s moniker “to have meaning.” They continued: “There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete. Both her and Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit.”

Sure am learning a lot here.

As the outlet notes, back in 2018, they had apparently been given “a long list of names from everyone,” as Markle said at the time. It wasn’t very clear the first time around if that list was royally acceptable names, and “everyone” meant the palace, but I am sure of one thing: This whole thing will be far less complicated for them in California than it was in orbit of the palace.

Besides, who even cares what some random famouses in Santa Barbara name their baby anyway.

Chrissy Teigen weighed in on the now decades-old Khloe Kardashian bikini photo scandal. On WWHL, she said:

“I went, like, a million different ways. I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough, because of my own body insecurity issues and what celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like.”

Hear me out: Perhaps being famous just isn’t the right fit for everyone involved in this ongoing saga of social media woes.

