Maybe It's Funnier in French: The Real Housewives of New York Power Rankings

Who’s the shadiest, most powerful, most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 1o of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

This week we experience a surprisingly sympathetic side of Ramona, Sonja’s on a cleanse, and Tinsley gets bullied at an anti-bullying event. Plus, Dorinda took a stroll down memory lane (the U pper E ast S ide), and we saw the return of Luann’s favorite ex.