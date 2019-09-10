Image: Getty

The moody five-o-clock shadow is gone, and now the Weeknd is rocking a... shall we say suave... new Uncle Cat Daddy look. Previously, years ago, he decided to stop living in a cave, on his way to becoming a pop star, and later cut off his dreads, a major move. Here he is on the red carpet for the premiere of Uncut Gems (a movie he stars in; in fact, his feature film debut), looking “unrecognizable” at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Should’ve kept the beard. Should’ve kept the beard.