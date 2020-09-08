A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Lupita Nyong’o on Chadwick Boseman's Passing: "[He] Has Made the Infinite His Home"

justiceaudre
Justice Namaste
Illustration for article titled Lupita Nyong’o on Chadwick Bosemans Passing: [He] Has Made the Infinite His Home
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o has shared a moving tribute to her friend, the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in late August after a years-long battle with colon cancer. Nyong’o starred opposite Boseman in the 2018 Marvel movie Black Panther, and the two actors grew close during the process. Boseman’s passing came as a surprise to some of his coworkers and friends, as the actor had kept his diagnosis private during his time in the spotlight.

In a statement posted to her social media accounts on Thursday, Nyong’o spoke about working with Boseman on set.

“He showed up to every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on. He was absorbent. Agile. He set the bar high by working with a generosity of spirit, creating an ego-free environment by sheer example, and he always had a warm gaze and a strong embrace to share.”

Nyong’o continued on to share her feelings about Chadwick’s impact and legacy as an actor and a person.

“When I was around Chadwick, I wanted to be better, less petty, more purposeful... He was fueled by love, not fear. He moved quietly, deliberately and without imposing himself or his ideals on others. And yet he also made damn sure that his life meant something. He cared so deeply about humanity, about Black people, about his people. He activated our pride. By pushing through and working with such high purpose in the films he chose to commit to, Chadwick has made the infinite his home.”

[IndieWire]

Chloe x Halle, the Grammy-nominated sister singer-songwriter duo responsible for one of the standout albums of summer 2020, are on the cover of the latest Cosmopolitan. Unsurprisingly, the girls also look impeccable.

  • Selena Gomez understands the struggle of being single during the pandemic. [Us Weekly]
  • Lily Allen and David Harbour reportedly got a marriage license in Las Vegas. [TMZ]
  • Ego Nwodim has been promoted to a full cast member on Saturday Night Live. [Deadline]
Justice Namaste

Freelance writer who loves sandwiches, astrology, & fighting on the internet.

