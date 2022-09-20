Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, so Lil Nas X sent pizza to a handful of apparently homophobic protesters outside of his Boston concert on Sunday. The pop star/internet savant retweeted a video of really probably like six people demonstrating outside of his show as fans of his looked on. The protesters held signs that read “Repent and believe” and “Jesus Is God even demons know it,” which: Do they? How do you know what demons know if you’re living a life of righteousness that presumably does not involve hobnobbing with demons? I’m just saying, if you’re going to bother to make signs, make them make sense.



“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” read the ever savvy Lil Nas X’s response on Twitter.

A few hours later, he posted footage of the demonstrators rejecting a pizza offering apparently delivered by a member of Lil Nas X’s team:

In that tweet, the star reported “accidentally” falling in love with one of the “homophobic protesters.” A freeze frame of the homophobic protester in question shows that person wearing a shirt that reads Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries, a Canada-based group that is known for shouting anti-gay/-trans rhetoric on the streets of Toronto’s gayborhood, Church Street. The group’s website, hilariously, calls to Stop Bully Christians Now. Nas did that, and they still didn’t accept his offering. Go figure!

