Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, so Lil Nas X sent pizza to a handful of apparently homophobic protesters outside of his Boston concert on Sunday. The pop star/internet savant retweeted a video of really probably like six people demonstrating outside of his show as fans of his looked on. The protesters held signs that read “Repent and believe” and “Jesus Is God even demons know it,” which: Do they? How do you know what demons know if you’re living a life of righteousness that presumably does not involve hobnobbing with demons? I’m just saying, if you’re going to bother to make signs, make them make sense.
“Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” read the ever savvy Lil Nas X’s response on Twitter.
A few hours later, he posted footage of the demonstrators rejecting a pizza offering apparently delivered by a member of Lil Nas X’s team:
In that tweet, the star reported “accidentally” falling in love with one of the “homophobic protesters.” A freeze frame of the homophobic protester in question shows that person wearing a shirt that reads Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries, a Canada-based group that is known for shouting anti-gay/-trans rhetoric on the streets of Toronto’s gayborhood, Church Street. The group’s website, hilariously, calls to Stop Bully Christians Now. Nas did that, and they still didn’t accept his offering. Go figure!
This is just a good tweet:
- You know we’ve lost the thread (of, like, reality) when the wiping away of a single tear makes a headline: “Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear and Shares Sweet Moment with Princess Charlotte at Queen’s Funeral.” [People]
- Martin Scorsese LOVES Pearl, the eccentric X prequel about a homicidal farm girl with Hollywood ambitions whose best friend is an alligator. So what’s not to love? [/Film]
- A spray tan sent Jennifer Coolidge to the emergency room. What...did she do with it to have things go so wrong? [Page Six]
- NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame was, outrageously, fired after his live cam nudes were sent to his employer. What year is it again? [Variety]
- Reports of Woody Allen’s retirement are greatly exaggerated. [The Guardian]
- Famke Janssen on what happened to her career: “I’d rather be less famous and do things on my terms.” Believe it or not, that’s the dream. [The Independent]
- Rapper Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to recent rape and drug charges. [Billboard]
- The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office is investigating Tory Lanez after singer August Alsina claimed Lanez assaulted him for refusing to shake Lanez’s hand. [Pitchfork]