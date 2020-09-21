Like Me, Tiffany Haddish Likes Hanging Out at Her Boyfriend's Place Because It's Bigger

Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

Actress Tiffany Haddish has shacked up at boyfriend Common’s house for most of quarantine for a very relatable reason: it’s bigger. Haddish described their current quad-pod situation when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday for its first taping since the pandemic, and since the many allegations that have been leveled against Ellen DeGeneres.



“He’s a lucky guy and you’re a lucky woman,” DeGeneres told her.

“Yeah, his house is bigger than my house so that’s nice,” Haddish joked. She went on the explain that Common also has a bigger pool than her, which doesn’t hurt either .

The couple first met in 2019 on the set of The Kitchen, but various outlets are trying to convince me that they didn’t start seeing each other romantically until a virtual Bumble date earlier this year that was clearly little more than sponcon for the app (though they both used the occasion to donate to essential workers, which is nice).

Either way, I’m happy for Haddish—every square foot counts during quarantine, which is why you can often find me at my boyfriend’s 700- square foot apartment rather than my own 600- square foot one. [People]

Hilary Duff’s devoted husband Matthew Koma got Duff’s name tattooed on his butt. According to my (in) expert handwriting analysis, I have determined that the curly-q font is almost certainly a cleaned-up version of Duff’s own signature.



Said autographed butt ahead:

