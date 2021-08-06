In 1996, the city of Atlanta was given the ultimate honor of hosting the centennial games of the Olympics, a competition for global sporting supremacy. It was the fourth summer games ever hosted by the United States and featured over 10,000 athletes from around the globe. It was also a massive undertaking that saw Atlanta’s homeless displaced, a domestic terror attack, a botched FBI investigation, and at some point in the middle of all that, people played sports.
This particular Olympics also introduced the world to the Magnificent Seven, the American gymnastics team comprised of Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Dominique Dawes, Kerri Strug, Amy Chow, Amanda Borden, and Jaycie Phelps. Of these, it was Strug who would have an Olympic moment that would change the face of American gymnastics. During her first attempt on vault, Strug injured her leg, but ended up attempting the vault a second time at the encouragement of her coach Bela Karolyi. The team would go on to win gold, a first for American gymnasts. It was also at this Olympics that Shannon Miller became the second-most decorated woman gymnast in history.
Outside the arena, only eight days into the games, security guard Richard Jewell discovered a pipe bomb hidden in Centennial Olympic Park and attempted to evacuate the crowds that were gathered. He was ultimately unsuccessful and the bomb detonated, killing two and injuring 111 people. Despite his attempt to save lives, Jewell was named a suspect and smeared by the FBI as well as the press before being exonerated. Another man, Eric Rudolph, admitted to planting the bomb in 2005, claiming he did it because the Olympics were celebrating socialism and abortion. He was sentenced to life in prison.
The Olympics continued as planned after the bombing as a show of American resilience and an effort to not cower to terror, as then-president Bill Clinton suggested during his rah-rah get the games going again speech. The US went on to win more medals than any other nation represented at the games, and today the Olympics continue to be an international dick swinging competition.
DISCUSSION
I was there for almost a week. Lots of good memories.
The weather could have been awful but was very nice.
Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, who worked in downtown ATL took two weeks off so there was no traffic. Getting in and out of town was easy for the shuttle buses from outlying lots.
There was an unofficial ticket scalping zone on some overpass near the World Congress Center. I bought tickets on the cheap and saw several events I never knew about before. Watching team handball from front row seats is awesome.
Opening rounds of women’s volleyball.... Watching these world class athletes in person is mind-blowing. When they’re spiking during warmups every ball is going 10-15 rows up into the stands. I can’t even remember the match I was so astounded by the warmup.
The beginning of the glory days of the USWNT. I was in Athens for the women’s soccer gold medal game. It was probably half an hour between the end of the game and the medal ceremony. NOBODY left. At that time, it was the largest attended women’s sporting event in history. I was also at the semi-final won by a goal in overtime scored by Shannon MacMillan. Back then it was golden goal / sudden death. She scored that goal to win the game and I thought the stadium was going to collapse. The crowd went insane. I went to three soccer games at the stadium in Athens. The B-52s are from Athens and I must have heard “Love Shack” on the stadium sound system twenty times between those three games.