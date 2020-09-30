Let's Check in On Olivia Jade, Heir to the Target Mossimos

Image : Backgrid

Olivia Jade had the entire world at her fingertips, until she lost everything: Amazon dorm room spon-con, a prolific YouT ube career, and the notoriety that comes with being the offspring of America’s most beloved Hallmark Original Movie star. (Lori Loughlin, in case anyone has been living under a rock.)



In the year since her parents were indicted in the largest college admissions fraud case in American history, Miss Jade has retreated from the limelight, just a smidge, perhaps to nurse the aching wounds of parents who would dare to commit some crimes (that she was allegedly aware of), when all she wanted was to not go to college and build a YouT ube beauty empire. Curiously, with her mother’s two-month prison sentence at a wellness retreat looming, Olivia Jade has re-emerged. Or, at the very least, she’s popped up in places where the chance of being photographed varies from extremely likely to absolutely assured. Page Six also reports that her boyfriend Jackson Guthy was arrested for a DUI earlier this month, after being pulled over in Santa Monica and taken into custody.



So, what exactly has been going on with Olivia Jade, in the seven months since she last graced a paparazzo’s camera lens? (Besides a pandemic, I guess.) In the before times, all the way back in February, she popped up at Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party—not that she was exactly invited to Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party, she just happened to show up at the Sunset Tower Hotel on the exact same night that Aniston, who famously always has her birthday at the Sunset Tower Hotel, was hosting a bash.



Love this mourning Stepford Wife ensemble. Image : NEMO/CPR ( Backgrid )

In March, she was seen out and about with friends around West Hollywood or Beverly Hills, where she lunched at Croft Alley in a tie-dye sweater and cowboy boots. And, because she is related to a famous person. Photos from one particular night, of Olivia Jade and boyfriend Guthy at a “cowboy themed party,” read like a haunting archaeological discovery from a long-dead civilization. Who were these people? Why did they wear such strange clothes? When the aliens find our desiccated planet someday, I hope this picture is the first thing they see. (I’m almost positive, upon further inspection, that Jackson Guthy is the man in the pink cowboy hat standing behind the man she was photographed with, but let’s just go with it!)



Honk honk! All aboard the party cowboy express! Image : GAMR/D.CASTRO ( Backgrid )

Meanwhile, over on YouT ube, she attempted to get her floundering YouT ube channel back up, with a video titled “hi again.” She only posted one other video—a makeup tutorial, hilariously—before her fabricated college rowing resume rapidly spread across the tabloids, and a flurry of bad press ensued. By April, the pandemic was approaching full swing, and Olivia Jade had retreated back indoors with the rest of the famouses (until Nobu was open again). As protests across the country erupted, she posted on Instagram Stories:



“As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation, i was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me. It makes me want to learn more and do more and be better for all my beautiful black friends and any other person who faces discrimination. [...] I’m not racist and i never have been but i need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough. It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears. THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS.”

Needless to say, she was dragged for this on the internet.

Then, in May, Jade got a new puppy, who she posted about on Instagram, captioning the pictures: “the morning snuggles make me soooo happy you little monkey !!!” That same month, it was reported that her mom and dad, Mossimo Giannulli (of the Target Mossimos), would plead guilty in the college admissions case. Amid the news, Jade posted a tribute to her mom, writing: “You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever.”

Summer then passed by for Olivia Jade, as it did for the rest of us. She did, however, post a TikTok in June, showcasing some wigs.

In August, she posted again on Instagram, from vacation with boyfriend Guthy—the same week news dropped that she was definitely involved with her parent’s fraudulent admissions activities. In a memo sent to the judge in their case from Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin O’Connell, he claimed that Mossimo and Loughlin “involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.” A few days later, on August 21, both Mossimo and Loughlin were sentenced to jail.



Jade hasn’t posted on Instagram since.



Come September, sources told Us Weekly that “Olivia and Bella have been rattled by the proceedings,” adding, “They have been focusing more on family and not seeing friends as much.” That same week, Jade was photographed with Kylie Jenner as they left a party at 40 Love in West Hollywood, surrounded by spectators and photographers. As Page Six now reports, this was also the same week that boyfriend Guthy was arrested—three days before this party, to be exact, on September 7. Then, on September 12, she told Instagram followers that she had an eye infection due to not wiping off her makeup the night before.



She was spotted again over the weekend, at a house party in the Hills, after being photographed with Guthy at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah. She wore her best high ponytail and satin bomber—and a mask, most notably—as Us Weekly reported that Mossimo and Loughlin prepared for their looming wellness sabbaticals-slash-prison sentences. She also turned 21 this week, on September 28. Fitting then, that she attended said party looking so luxe and casual. Let’s all pitch in and wish Miss Jade a happy belated birthday, and best wishes on her YouT ube channel and influencer career!

