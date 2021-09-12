A center part? Wet-looking waves? A see-through skin-tight dress?

You could be forgiven for thinking that this shot of Megan Fox on the MTV VMA red carpet Sunday night was a photo of Kim Kardashian—at least I’m forgiving myself for the momentary misrecognition. But if you are feeling ungenerous to me—or if you just don’t quite see it—allow me to present exhibit A:

Kim has a side part here, but I think we all get it now!

According to People, Fox’s dress is a custom Thierry Mugler, a designer who has in fact dressed Kim Kardashian many times, including for the 2019 Met Gala, where she stepped out in this latex gown literally “ dripping” with hundreds of tiny beads .

Two years later, it is very much still in vogue to wear sheer dresses and look perpetually wet, and Fox’s Kim Kardashian-like look is no doubt evidence that these aesthetics must go together. Consider this photo of Bella Hadid wearing a “wet” Di Petsa mini dress with bone-dry hair—something doesn’t quite work:

This year’s Met Gala theme is “American Independence,” and since Mugler is a French designer, it’s unlikely one of his dresses will appear on Anna Wintour’s red carpet. But because of his impact on American fashion, I’d venture at least one person will appear in a “wet look”—a trend many a middle schooler tried to create via lots of mousse and excessive “ scrunching” circa 2007, and increasingly the look of our times.