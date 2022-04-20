Kim Kardashian is a billionaire who studied closely at the University of Kris Jenner, so it makes absolute sense that she would use her BDE-forward boyfriend Pete Davidson as a branding opportunity.
Over the weekend, amid Revolvegate and Coachella madness, Kim took a brief break to chat with E! News about her relationship, fashion, and some other fun tidbits, where Kim shared that Pete is a big fan of her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims.
“[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” Kim told the outlet. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.”
I have no doubt that the boyfriend collection is “soft and comfy,” but I cannot imagine Pete authentically choosing to wear Skims all on his own. I can just imagine the first time he slept over at Kim’s place, Pete walking into a room where the entire Skims boyfriend collection is laid out on the bed for him like he’s an influencer showing up to a spa weekend hosted by a brand. Honestly, it feels like she just wanted to remind us that she sees him in his underwear, lest we ever forget. Loving this for him.
