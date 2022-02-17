Kim Kardashian is letting her actions speak louder than Kanye’s words. As her estranged husband continues to unleash on “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, the self-deprecating ladies man who managed to snag Kim’s heart, she has now unfollowed him on Instagram.



Unfollowing your exes on social media, at least for a while, is generally a great idea — but it’s especially prudent in this situation. Kanye’s behavior isn’t funny or entertaining; the world is witnessing the increasingly scary tactics of an unhinged man whose star power isn’t blinding enough to obscure the fact that he’s a stalker.

Most recently, West targeted Davidson on social media with a reference to a 2018 sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” (In the “Weekend Update” segment, taped long before Davidson was linked with Kim, the comedian had mocked West and his bizarre allegiance to MAGA.) “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?” West blared out in his standard all caps, with the fury of a raging ex-husband who can’t let go of the woman who left him.

“This is not harassment,” Kanye added. “This is payback.”

Actually, Kanye, it very much is harassment! You are a giant walking red flag, harassing your ex-wife and her new lover and terrifying us all, and we really hope this doesn’t escalate into actual violence as history shows us that it often does. To recap:

Good on Kim for quietly separating herself from the chaos instead of taking the bait.