Embattled actor Kevin Spacey is facing a new batch of sexual assault allegations in the U.K. that are now threatening any final hopes of rekindling his already flatlining career.

According to a new report issued by the Head of Britain’s CPS Special Crime Division, Rosemary Ainsley, on Thursday, they’ve authorized criminal charges against Spacey “for four counts of sexual assault against three men.”

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” reads the report.

The report claims the crimes took place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013 and that, in one instance, Spacey caused a “person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Needless to say, this can’t be the kind of news he wants to hear. Especially when he’s currently weathering the negative reviews for his horridly cringey trailer for his “comeback” movie strangely titled Peter Five Eight. Having watched the trailer, it’s just two minutes of incoherency.



These new allegations come on the heels of Spacey having two films, including Peter Five Eight and another titled, 1242: Gateway to the West, roll out at the annual Cannes Film Festival. Many have called the sudden reappearance in major motion pictures his attempt at a comeback after disappearing from the limelight for a few years.

In the event you forgot, Broadway star and actor Anthony Rapp spoke out against Spacey in 2017 and provided disturbing details of a harrowing encounter he claims to have had with the American Beauty star. Rapp claimed that he was 14-years-old when a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance on him at a party. The Rent star’s published testimony came in the midst of the #MeToo movement and prompted an onslaught of others who claimed similar abuse at Spacey’s hands. By the end of 2017, Spacey had fifteen people accusing him of sexual misconduct—basically guaranteeing the end of his reign as a Hollywood A-lister.

After the allegations dropped, Spacey was barred from reprising his role as the ruthlessly ambitious Frank Underwood in the sixth and final season of the Netflix hit series, House of Cards, and his most recent feature film prior to 2022 was 2018's Billionaire Boys Club.

Rapp went on to file a sex abuse lawsuit, though Spacey vehemently denies the allegations levied against him. As recently as April of this year, Spacey’s legal team filed a motion in federal court, requesting that the judge throw out Rapp’s case. That said, Spacey’s legal troubles hardly only include Rapp.

Jezebel has contacted Spacey’s legal team for further comment as the actor has yet to make a public comment in response to these latest allegations.