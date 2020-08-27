Katy Perry Finally Popped the Kid

Image : Andreas Rentz ( Getty Images )

Let’s all put our hands together and clap in unison to congratulate a famous person on having their baby after a pregnancy that seemed to last 100 years . Congrats!



I’ll hold for applause!

Katy Perry was pregnant. Now she has given birth to a human child, named Daisy Dove Bloom, of whom she posted a picture on UNICEF’s official Instagram account. No details were given on when the baby arrived.



In a statement given to UNICEF, Perry and soon-to-be husband Orlando Bloom wrote:

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

Alongside the announcement, they set up a UNICEF donation page in Daisy Dove’s honor, to aid the organization’s mission “doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker.

Again, congrats to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on their new baby, and congrats to Daisy Dove for being days old and already raising money for charity. Are you all still clapping?

