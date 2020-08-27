A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Katy Perry Finally Popped the Kid

joansummers
Joan Summers
Filed to:katy perry
katy perryorlando bloomMacauley culkin
Illustration for article titled Katy Perry Finally Popped the Kid
Image: Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

Let’s all put our hands together and clap in unison to congratulate a famous person on having their baby after a pregnancy that seemed to last 100 years. Congrats!

I’ll hold for applause!

Katy Perry was pregnant. Now she has given birth to a human child, named Daisy Dove Bloom, of whom she posted a picture on UNICEF’s official Instagram account. No details were given on when the baby arrived.

In a statement given to UNICEF, Perry and soon-to-be husband Orlando Bloom wrote:

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

Alongside the announcement, they set up a UNICEF donation page in Daisy Dove’s honor, to aid the organization’s mission “doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker.

Again, congrats to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on their new baby, and congrats to Daisy Dove for being days old and already raising money for charity. Are you all still clapping?

Wanna feel old?, I type, and copy-paste a joke from a celebrity on Twitter, in hopes that maybe it will have its intended effect on you—unlike me, who does not relate.

Selena Gomez did a song with BLACKPINK.

Here’s what Vanessa Hudgens’s dog looks like.

  • Ah, yes, here comes the part in the Tyler Posey news cycle where the Daily Mail does transphobia: “Tyler Posey cooks sausage in the NUDE... after revealing he’s dated transgender women in the past.” They have to get those hate clicks from Mumsnet TERFs and J.K. Rowling fans somehow. [Daily Mail]
  • Brad Pitt has a new girlfriend and it is NOT Alia Shawkat. [Page Six]
  • Thandie Newton is braver than any Marine I know. [E News]
  • Kris Jenner wants to trademark a catchphrase. [TMZ]
  • Jamie Lynn Spears has been her sister’s trustee since 2018. [People]
  • Porsha’s arrest will be a plotline on Real Housewives of Atlanta next season. [TMZ]
Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION

cisum88note
cisum88note

I heard the name earlier but just realized this kid’s name is “Daisy Bloom” Yikes. The UNICEF approach is a positive, though, much more than the baby expose in People that just serves to enrich the paparazzi.

So we’re just pretending like Vanessa Hudgens didn’t dismiss Covid or casually note that she doesn’t care that people will die? Why the publicity?