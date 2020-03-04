Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Japan Wedding Plans Might Be in Peril

Image : Getty

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting married in June! Great news! The bad news is they’re hoping to do it in...Japan. Not excellent timing, I have to say.



Japan is currently one of six countries on the CDC’s travel advisory list thanks to the spread of coronavirus. Considering the fact that the disease is upending plans potentially as large as the 2020 Olympics, it seems likely at this point that Perry and Bloom are going to have to rethink this one. But that shouldn’t be a problem if they’re as totally chill about the whole thing as they claim to be. As Perry said previously,

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” she said, “It’s not about the party it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”

Hopefully they can still be their best selves when they have to get married alone in a bunker! Just kidding! I think! [Page Six]

Mischa Barton is NOT happy about a recent Us Weekly report that she’ll be replaced on the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings by Caroline D’Amore because she wasn’t interesting enough. On Monday, she hopped on Instagram to defend herself and make jabs at her replacement.



“Boring ass pasta bowls” is a pretty good insult, though judging by this photo of D’Amore sipping a jar of pasta sauce next to a dying lawn, I don’t see how that can be true.

But D’Amore didn’t take the bait, firing back in her own post of her laughing in some lingerie and holding a pizza box. “Thank you for the sudden surge in @pizzagirlofficial sales this morning. #sellingout #notstoopingtoyourlevel @mischabarton REAL women don’t bully other women 🍕💋,” she wrote.

In fairness, Heidi Montag told Us last year that Barton was probably too reserved for reality TV. “I don’t think it was intentional, I think that is, like, how she is, and she’s just a little more closed and needed a little more time to open [up],” she said. [Page Six]

