Kanye West’s new girlfriend Chaney Jones, aka “ baby Kim,” just got freshly branded. This can only mean one thing: ink war.



Jones, who was first spotted with Kanye in February, posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story on Thursday, according to Page Six. While I was drawn to her pants with built-in heels (what are we calling these? peels?)—also the style Kim Kardashian wore during her iconic Pink Panther SNL monologue—fans pointed out that Jones appears to have a cursive “ye” tattooed on the outside of her wrist. (West changed his legal name to Ye in October.) Considering the rapper already gave Jones a $275,000 Hermès Birkin bag, it only seems fair that she’d permanently brand herself as Ye’s woman.

The sudden appearance of a lifetime of happiness sealed in ink might seem a little suspicious to those who have been following Kardashian’s boy toy, Pete Davidson, who has a number of Kim-themed tattoos of his own. Kardashian’s name is sprawled—sorry, branded—across his chest, and a recent tattoo KNSCP curiously matches the initials of Kim’s kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos—a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” Kardashian said on the Ellen Show earlier this year. “I think my favorite one, it says ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute.”

While tattoos can be removed, that’s still a pretty intense proclamation of love for two relatively new relationships, and I fear that this latest tattoo might be West’s attempt to spar with Kim . Given that Kim and Y e’s divorce has turned ugly this year—with Kanye making serious threats about Davidson, airing private information about the kids and generally engaging in stalking behaviors—I’m not sure Jones is prepared for how out of hand this tattoo battle could get.

In the immortal words of John Mayer, “Y our body is a wonderland.” But in the Kardashian-West world, it appears your body is a canvas for tattoos used as daggers thrown in the midst of a very public divorce! Keep one-upping, soldiers, whatever you gotta do to get through the day.