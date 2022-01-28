Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are reportedly not dating anymore, but they seem to be getting along just fine: In a series of snapshots shared on Munn’s Instagram this week, the new parents were seen alongside Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 10-month-old daughter Lyla.



Of her 2-month-old meeting Lyla, Munn captioned the pics: “Malcolm met Lyla today.”

Taylor Lautner opened up about the perils of being famous in an interview with the Today show this week. Apparently after his turn as a fuckable werewolf in Twilight, he spent the better part of the early aughts avoiding grocery stores and malls.

“I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, [feeling] scared. It built up something inside of me where, I didn’t know it, but I was scared to go out. I’d get super anxious to go out. So I just didn’t,” Lautner shared, adding that whenever he tried to go on a chill date, “twelve cars would be waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I’m going.”

Lautner also said that any time he showed up at an airport, he’d find “thousands of fans screaming.” Poor guy.