It’s Heather Dubrow’s w orld and Natalie Puche is no longer a part of it! This my clever way of alerting you to the fact that former Real Housewives of Orange County star and her podcast co-host/personal assistant have parted ways.



Dubrow told Page Six that it was Puche “chose to decline” a new “full-time position with benefits in another capacity.” But Puche said via Instagram that it was actually a dismissal. “For those who have followed my journey on the HDW Podcast / Heather’s Assistant for the past 4/8 years , my journey is sadly coming to an end. I’m sorry I won’t be able to say my proper goodbyes (as this was not by choice) but I hope to be able to still connect with you on my journey into motherhood, an unforeseen career adjustment and all of the beautiful, hideous and honest moments in between,” Puche wrote in a caption of a photo of herself and her newborn. [Page Six]

I’m so happy that Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert seem to be working out even though #vanlife seems like it’s imcompatible with Caelynn after watching her appearances on the Bachelor franchise. But I guess it makes sense that two people whose jobs are basically Instagram posters have compatible lives. It’s like how certain tier of actors just have to date each other because most of us don’t get their lives. ANYWAY, Dean is a good influence apparently.

Caelynn said this at the 2nd annual American Influencer Awards (lol) on Monday: “He influences me every day. Even today, we are leaving straight from here on a surprise trip that he is planning. I was, like, super stressed, packing and everything, and he’s like, ‘Hey, calm down. It’s OK.’ He makes me more relaxed.” [US Weekly]

