Jessica Krug's Coworkers Want Her to Make Like JoJo's Ex and Get Out (Leave!) Right Now

Screenshot : YouTube

Faculty members at George Washington University are calling on Jessica A. Krug to resign following the disgraced history professor’s revelation this week that she is not a Bronx-born Afro-Latina, a s she has long claimed to be, but a white woman from the suburbs of Kansas City who lied about her identity for professional gain.



Advertisement

In a statement published to GWU’s website on Friday , unnamed faculty members from the school’s Department of History write that they are “shocked and appalled” that Krug would engage in such deception, which appears to have benefitted her greatly—likely at the expense of countless Black women academics and other academics of color, who are already underrepresented in the field .

“ The discipline of history is concerned with truth- telling about the past,” the statement reads. “ With her conduct, Dr. Krug has raised questions about the veracity of her own research and teaching.”

Advertisement

The faculty members are also asking that Krug step down from her position as an associate professor of history. Because the Fugitive Modernities author is tenured, the school can’t simply fire her and call it a day. Under the provisions of GWU’s Faculty Code, the institution can only terminate Krug’s tenure for “adequate cause,” such as “ incompetence, lack of scholarly integrity, or gross personal misconduct that destroys academic usefulness,” which…sounds a lot like Krug! But still, I’m sure the whole process needed to find such “ adequate cause” is a huge hassle that her fellow faculty members would rather avoid, and Krug can help them do that by simply getting the fuck out.

Read the full statement below: