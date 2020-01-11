Janelle Monáe Tweets #IAmNonbinary, the Start of 20-THEMTY

Janelle Monae Image : Getty

Perhaps you may have heard, but lest you’ve not been sentient for, well, the entirety of human history, I’ll break the news to you; gender is a social construct. No, seriously, we made the entire thing up. Well, men seeking to horde power and resources made the entire thing up, but it remains true nonetheless. However, also for the entirety of human history, there have been people who’ve stood up and said hey, this whole binary system thing doesn’t work for me and I don’t fit into either category, I’ll decide for myself how I identify!



Some of those people describe themselves as nonbinary. In 2019 Mirriam-Webster recognized “they” as a singular pronoun, which many (but not all) nonbinary people use, and then made it the word of the year. And, to kick of 2020 nonbinary news with a bang, Janelle Monáe may have come out identifying as such.

In a Twitter post made on January 10, 2020, Monáe, who came out as pansexual in 2018, tweeted #IAmNonbinary 🪐, retweeting a similar message that was trending on Twitter, which nonbinary people were using to both come out and find community on the social networking site. While this has been the only news we’ve gotten on the subject, it’s definitely inspiring to see the star continue to open about navigating queer identity.

Regardless of whatever else Monáe decides to share with us, it’s a great queer start to the year! [Twitter]

It looks like Meghan Markle might be a princess after all, or, at least, the voice of one. Well, it probably won’t be a princess, but she’s definitely going to be the voice of something because it’s just come out that the Duchess of Sussex has signed a deal with Disney to do some voiceover work.

However, it doesn’t look like the project will be part of the Sussexes’ plan to work to be financially independent because in exchange for her work Disney will be making a donation to Elephants Without Borders, an organization that does incredible work but also sounds like something my eighth grade bully called me behind my back.

Speaking of eighth grade, it also appears Markle and her husband have trademarked “Sussex Royal” which sounds like the perfect thing to have rhinestoned on the backside of a Juicy Couture tracksuit. I’m looking forward to buying the merch either way! [Page Six]

