Ja Rule released a Fyre Festival song to his YouTube channel on Thursday called “For Your Real Entertainment (FYRE).” The album artwork is a colored pencil (maybe crayon?) drawing of the viral cheese sandwich.

“The fest—the festival is on fire / We don’t need no water, make that motherfucker hotter,” the lyrics say . “Hotter than the sun, but it wasn’t that / Show of hands if you got your money back? / Just playing, I got sued for that / 100 mil to be exact.”

In July, a Manhattan federal court judge found that the rapper did not commit fraud as it related to Fyre Festival. Ja Rule’s lyrics tout this victory: “ In the people’s court, baby they’ll hang ya, like their ancestors / Full sabotage, it ain’t fraud.” [Rolling Stone]

I guess my boy Harold isn’t exactly bisexual? But maybe? Either way, he does not care or seem into labels. When asked about his sexuality by The Guardian, Harry Styles basically dismissed the speculation about his sexuality.

“It’s not like I’m sitting on an answer, and protecting it, and holding it back,” Styles said . “It’s not a case of: I’m not telling you cause I don’t want to tell you. It’s not: Ooh, this is mine and it’s not yours. It’s: who cares? Does that make sense? It’s just: who cares?”

Styles also denied queer baiting his fans. “Am I sprinkling in nuggets of sexual ambiguity to try and be more interesting? No. In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with,” Styles said . “ I want things to look a certain way. Not because it makes me look gay, or it makes me look straight, or it makes me look bisexual, but because I think it looks cool. And more than that, I dunno, I just think sexuality’s something that’s fun. Honestly? I can’t say I’ve given it any more thought than that.” [Us Weekly]

