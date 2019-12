Me listening to you talk about your cats again Image : Universal Pictures

A lot of you are really into your cats. Lots of social media posts, lots of conversations at dinners and other functions about your cats. I see you transporting heavy containers of cat litter on the subway. Seems like a lot? Some of you even have two cats. (I’ve heard rumors of four cats.) Kind of weird, I think.