Is This Shoe OK? Maison Margiela's Tabi Boot x Reebok Instapump Fury Sneaker

Welcome to Is This Shoe OK?, an infrequent column about shoes that may or may not be good, as determined by me—an authority, because I own shoes—and you, in the comments below. In today’s installment, we’re looking at Maison Margiela and Reebok’s collab, a fusion of the Tabi Boot and Instapump Fury Sneaker, available as both a heel and a chunky flat-bottom.



In writing this column, I’ve noticed there’s no shortage of luxury designers collaborating with brand names familiar to me from childhood when I still had room in my heart to love “sneakers.” (In my part of Texas, these are called “tennis shoes,” despite the fact that “tennis” is not “football,” and therefore a worthless sport.) Today’s shoe exists in that vein: Maison Margiela and Reebok have teamed up for a shoe that’s part Reebok Instapump Fury Sneaker and part Maison Margiela Tabi Boot.

According to Vogue, this shoe marks the first time avant-garde designer John Galliano has ever collaborated with a mainstream brand, and it is his first collab since joining Maison Margiela in general. That does seem like a big deal! What is arguably a bigger deal is that I think these shoes are incredible. Like, objectively, they are gorgeous art objects for your feet. Hypebeast has celebrated its “high-gloss black calfskin Tabi upper” and “Instapump Fury’s signature cut-out synthetic cage.” I can’t disagree. I also think it looks like something the fictional pop star Powerline from A Goofy Movie would wear, and everyone knows that character was loosely based on Prince. That is the highest praise I could ever give anything, including footwear. My only criticism is the split-toe feature—that looks mighty painful—but when doesn’t fashion require a little bit of suffering?

Also, if the heel isn’t your thing (as pictured above) there’s also a flat-bottom style, but it still has that high-top boot look. That’s here:

These shoes have yet to hit the market having just debuted at Maison Margiela’s Co-ed Spring Season 22 Collection, so I can’t comment on price or release date. That may be a blessing in disguise: now your opinion can be formed solely by the aesthetic appearance of the shoe(s). What do you think?

As always, the tables have turned to favor Jezebel commenters. What do you think about the shoe collab? Is it OK? Do you find that only one style is ok, and the other is an assault on the senses? Duke it out down below. I like to be proven wrong, but I love to have my opinions validated. Please keep that in mind.