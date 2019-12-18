Is The Wing Canceled Already?

Image : Getty

Here’s why The Wing should be canceled. Follow Jezebel’s Cancel Tournament to see what ultimately gets canceled

What’s cooler than getting together with women you love and admire and shit-talking about your respective creative industries over a glass of rosé? Doing so for $2,350 a year, which is the cost of a membership at The Wing’s Flatiron location.



Advertisement

Jezebel has spilled a lot of ink on the originally New York-based women’s co-working space, which has now expanded to cities like Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, and even London, among other locations. When it started, the space aligned itself with feminist women’s clubs of the 1920s, but with its enormous price tag seemed more like an exclusive networking club for glitzy professionals.

Then Jezebel reported that the New York Human Rights Commission was investigating the club’s admissions policy, which the company then edited to make sure people working their don’t ask people to confirm their gender identity. But there were other issues, like the fact that The Wing put a tight non-disparagement agreement in their membership contract, recent accusations of racism, and accusations that the company plagiarized merchandise.

Some might say the Wing is already canceled. To which I say, cool, let’s make it official. Can we just admit it’s a fancy WeWork with millennial pink couches and move on?