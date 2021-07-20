I'm Going to Talk About Ryan Reynolds's Arms Now For a Good Reason, I Promise

There’s a very fun thing that happens to tabloids when, say, Kanye West is jetting off with Irina Shayk, or Jennifer Aniston isn’t having another baby. That thing is fixating on mundane goings-on in the celebrity ecosystem, a thing I also do quite often, as a living, breathing, anthropomorphic tabloid-human hybrid. And so in today’s news: Ryan Reynolds has limbs attached to his body, and wife Blake Lively has opinions about them.

These two have what we might call a special relationship. When they are not drawing shoes on each others feet, they are commenting on each others Instagram stories, or starring in whiskey commercials together with the Pelo ton lady. More recently, she posted a snippet of their DMs between each other concerning Ryan Reynolds arms.

People reports:

The 33-year-old actress posted a hilarious exchange between herself and Ryan Reynolds on her Instagram Story Monday, in which she responded to a photo he’d shared of himself moving a snapping turtle out of harm’s way. Are we supposed to believe this isn’t a post about your fine ass arms?” Lively joked in her reply to the Free Guy actor, 44. Subsequent Story installments gave Lively’s followers a close-up of Reynolds’ biceps and triceps — and the Gossip Girl alum even went one step further, attaching whipped-cream and fireworks GIFS to her husband’s muscles.

At first glance, it’s a cringey if sweet exchange between married people. But of course these two are savvier than that, wanting always to seem quirk y and relatable to their fans.

Lively followed it up with a series of posts to her Instagram Story concerning her fight to stop paparazzi from photographing children who cannot consent to getting their picture taken. Now that’s some news I can get behind!



In a recent exchange on Daily Mail Australia’s Instagram, featuring photos of her kids, Lively wrote:



You edit together these images to look like I’m happily waving. But that’s deceitful. My children were being stalked by a man all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see. When I tried to calmed approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak to him, he would run away, and jump out again on the next block. Do you do any background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? Or do you simply not care about the safety of children.



She later added:



One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kid’s pictures. Feel free to report them. Or send a dm sharing why you don’t follow them. But it’s a simple way of only aligning with publications who have morality. And so many do. All are trying to service an audience. So if that audience makes it clear they don’t want something —like photos of children obtained by men frightening and stalking them— the publication or account will do what the audience wants.



Other parents, like Jennifer Garner, have also spoken out about the negative effects that constant paparazzi harassment have on their children. In a recent interview, she described a speech her daughter gave at a meeting on the subject:

“Violet’s hyper-articulate — she is Ben Affleck’s daughter, and she stood up on a chair in a little velvet dress, with her hair a bit back and her glasses on and she didn’t say her R’s right, and she said: ‘We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want these cameras, they’re scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it’s hard to feel like a kid when you’re being chased.’”

But wait, I’m sorry... what were we originally talking about? Oh, that’s right. Ryan Reynolds’s arms.