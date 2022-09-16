Hanging thick in the London air today isn’t the city’s notorious fog, but the supposed tension between two royal ( one ex-royal? ) women. Tabloid reporters are risking carpal tunnel syndrome at the rate they are fiercely wringing drama out of any interaction (or lack thereof ) between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The latest incidence is Kate idly staring into the middle distance, as Meghan dares to stand in said middle distance—which some have interpreted as Kate slinging an “icy glare ” at her sister-in-law.

Icy-glare-gate is just the most recent non -scandal in a long history of a much over hyped, if not entirely fabricated, cold war between the two women. The tabloids don’t miss any opportunity to dump smoke where there might not even be fire.



Let’s play a little game in which you try to spot the difference between the real headlines from this week and the ones I’ve generated in my head this morning:

“Kate’s ‘icy’ glare reignites royal fans’ dispute over Meghan relationship ‘Freeze her out’”

“Body language expert decodes Kate’s ‘icy stare’ moment”

“Why Meghan Markle wasn’t in Kate Middleton, Camilla’s car for Queen’s procession”

“Somber Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Separated During Car Ride to Queen Elizabeth’s Lying in State Service”

“Kate Sneezes, Body L anguage Expert Reveals Meghan’s Involvement”

“Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding ‘rift’ all started ‘over a pair of TIGHTS’ sources claim”

“Meghan One Year Older Than Queen-to-be Kate. Why?”

“Bee Spotted Buzzing Between Kate and Meghan - An Entomologist Weighs In.”

“Kate and Meghan: Is the Royal Sisterhood Really at a Breaking Point?”

“After Striking a Truce: Where Do the ‘Fab Four’ Go From Here?”

“Kate and Meghan— Both Women. Royal Family Did Not Foresee This, Is in Shambles. ”

“Meghan Markle’s body language ‘much more confident’ now - despite ‘standing behind Kate’”

“‘We’re Eating Well Tonight, Bitches’ - Body Language Experts in High Demand A s Royals Tasked to Stand Near Each O ther.”

“Kate H as T oothache. Meghan Spotted at Dentist Last Week?!?”

“Fashion Faux Pas? Both Meghan and Kate Wear Black to Queen’s F uneral.”

“Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘delayed’ the Fab Four’s Windsor Castle walk, expert claims”

“Royal B ody L anguage E xperts A gree: Kate Is W hite, Meghan I s H alf-B lack, H alf-W hite.”

“Meghan’s S tomach G rumbles, Kate R eportedly Does N ot O ffer Her Kensington C hef .”

“Prince Harry N ice to W ife. What the F uck is U p W ith T hat?”

“Double Trouble in Windsor? Kate and Meghan Start to S ay S omething at the S ame T ime, Kate C oncedes, Meghan: ‘No, Y ou F irst.’”

“Forensic C limatologist on W hat A ll the E mpty S pace B etween Kate and Meghan M ight M ean: Could B e Anything.”

“Women? Able to B e Friends? Not if Queen H as Anything to Say About It .”

Perhaps the links on the real ones gave it away, but nevertheless, I really enjoyed this exercise.