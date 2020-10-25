Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images )

Back in July, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers announced the end of their 10-year marriage with identical Instagram posts in which they promised to remain dear friends and co-parents to their two kids. Around that same time, screenwriter Charles Ray Hamilton tweeted a blind item about “ two white celebrity couples” allegedly divorcing “ this year because they disagreed over [Black Lives Matter].” Famously being able to do simple math, I put two and two together and realized that yeah, there was probably a pretty good chance that Armie and Elizabeth were one of those couples.



But the latest celebrity news would indicate otherwise!!!!

Per Page Six, the Hammer-Chambers union actually came to an end due to the Call Me by Your Name star’s apparent habit of sexting women who weren’t his wife. (I’m assuming they’d agreed to be monogamous? Unclear, Page Six! ) Chambers reportedl y discovered these flirty texts in April of last year while Hammer was shooting the just-released Rebecca adaptation , which co-stars Lily James. The texts were signed “Adeline,” which was the name James used on her Rebecca call sheet and on her on-set trailer. Famously being able to do simple math, I put two and two together and etc., etc., etc.

Hammer’s sexting with women who weren’t Chambers continued into this year, though it’s not clear if it was all with this same Adeline woman or to many Adelinae, plural . Regardless, the two have now called it quits. Another mystery not exactly solved!

Fyre Fest guy Billy McFarland was put in solitary confinement after launching a podcast, which is still fucked up no matter how much the idea of jailing podcast guys tempts me. [ Stereogum

was put in solitary confinement after launching a podcast, which is still fucked up no matter how much the idea of jailing podcast guys tempts me. [ In an Instagram live, Offset documented getting pulled over by police in Beverly Hills on Saturday. His passenger, Cardi B ’s younger brother, was arrested . [ Deadline

documented getting pulled over by police in Beverly Hills on Saturday. His passenger, ’s younger brother, was arrested . [ “I’m raising my son alone, and I’m not in a relationship,” Iggy Azalea said, confirming her split with Playboi Carti . [ Hollywood Life

said, confirming her split with . [ Days after announcing his support for Donald Trump , 50 Cent has clarified that he does not support Donald Trump. [ Hollywood Life

, has clarified that he does not support Donald Trump. [ Felicity Huffman ’s supervised release is over, which means that all aspects of her sentence stemming from the college admissions scandal are donezo. Insane! Abolish everything! [ TMZ

’s supervised release is over, which means that all aspects of her sentence stemming from the college admissions scandal are donezo. Insane! Abolish everything! [ Free drag name: Felicity Huffwoman.