Humphrey Yogart Is Giving Meghan Markle Her Own Limited-Edition Frozen Yogurt Flavor

Frozen yogurt, a sweet but also slightly tart nectar sent to the earth directly from the heavens is getting a royal makeover, sort of. During Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah she name-dropped one of her first employers, a froyo shop called Humphrey Yogart. As it turns out, the brief mention of the shop worked about as well as any targeted commercial and there has been a line out the door of the last Humphrey Yogart in California.

According to TMZ, the shop, which has closed down all of its locations but one, served 500 customers on Monday, a day that would normally see about 50 people. While the shop in Sherman Oaks is not the one that specifically employed Markle while she was a teen, they are more than happy to celebrate their yogurt scooping queen by creating a new limited-edition flavor called Banana Royale.

The concoction will be a blend of banana, peanut butter, and chocolate chips, flavors that the Duke and Duchess both enjoy apparently. The yogurt hypebeasts are already waiting in line with their own personal golden spoons to try it out.

Meghan Markle’s good personal friend, Beyoncé, has waded into the conversation about the Meghan and Harry interview. On the homepage of Beyoncé ’s website is a photo of herself and the Duchess smiling, gazing into each other’s eyes, and right beside it is a statement: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” it reads. Directly underneath that is a photo collage highlighting a few women as “The Rulebreakers” in honor of Women’s History Month. The Duchess also appears in that photo spread , smiling ear to ear, basking in the light of Beyoncé ’s love.