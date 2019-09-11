Image: Getty

If you think your dating life is challenging, try being hot, talented, rich, and famous! It’s so rough out there, apparently, celebrities are looking toward the Bachelor franchise for partners. Specifically, Gigi Hadid, Sarah Hyland, and Scheana Marie are all reportedly dating men from past Bachelorette seasons—and not the winners, because those men are meant to get engaged only to see their relationships disintegrate in real time.

Anyway, here’s a quick rundown in the name of journalism.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Her: Actor, best known for portraying Haley Dunphy on the hit ABC sitcom I have never seen, Modern Family

Him: The cutest dude the Bachelor franchise has ever produced, from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette; he’s now the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise because he is just so damn likable, no one wanted to get rid of him.

When they got together: They met on Twitter in 2017.

Will it last? I certainly hope so, because they are freaking engaged. They also kicked off this growing trend of real-famous person dating Bachelor-famous person, so a good sign for future couples!

Scheana Marie and Robby Hayes

Her: One of the many stars of Vanderpump Rules and undoubtedly the thirstiest

Him: The runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the Bachelorette and later; a total dick on Bachelor in Paradise.

When they got together: Who knows? Scheana was linked to Hayes’s best friend, SUR bar back/model Adam Spott on the previous season of Vanderpump Rules, so presumably they met through him. They were spotted together a few times, but that doesn’t mean much—both are notoriously hungry for tabloid headlines, so this could have very well been a coupling of convenience.

Will it last? Obviously not. Scroll down!

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron

Her: International supermodel; dated Zayn Malik of One Direction fame

Him: Runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette; touted as a feminist hero regardless of doing the absolute least

When they got together: They still haven’t come out publicly as a couple, so this one is nearly impossible to answer. However, they’ve been photographed on a million different dates across New York City and beyond since the beginning of August... I’d say, at least two months. Probably more.

Will it last? Honestly, I think so! They’ve gone on a road trip together, and he was most recently photographed with her in the Netherlands, as they walked arm-in-arm at her grandmother’s funeral service. That’s serious business.

Scheana Marie (again) and DeMario Jackson

Her: See above.



Him: A guy who still had a girlfriend back home but went on Rachel Lindsay’s season of the Bachelorette regardless, forever branded a villain of the series; he was also on Bachelor in Paradise, but departed amid allegations of misconduct relating to a pool encounter between Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor and himself.

When they got together: According to TMZ on Tuesday, the two were spotted at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, outside of Los Angeles. As far as I am concerned, that is romantic.

Will it last? No. Even if it begins, just, no way.

My final thought is this: Who will date Peter Kraus from Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette? He’s hot as hell. And single. Shoot your shot, women of Hollywood!