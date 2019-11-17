I’m not sure why I thought I would get to meet Archie, the son of the magnificent Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, before Hillary Clinton, but when I read this headline — “Meghan Markle and Hillary Clinton Secretly Spent the Afternoon Together at Frogmore Cottage” — that was my initial reaction. But moving on from my ridiculous notion of meeting a very cute baby first, the meeting between Clinton and the Duchess is actually perfect.

While Markle has been the subject of racist English tabloid media, Clinton is intimately familiar with ~scandals~ like “Travelgate” and “Filegate.” If there is anyone who could talk honestly about how to navigate a highly visible marriage with social and political contexts, Clinton can definitely help out. “You know, it’s not easy. And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humor, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to,” Clinton told a BBC host on Tuesday. “But it is tough what she is going through. And I think she deserves a lot better.”

The meeting went well and was charming, by all accounts. “It was very sweet,” an anonymous source said of the meeting, People reported. “[Clinton] got to hold him and snuggled him. She is very proud of Chelsea’s three kids and there was lots of chatter about newborns and feeding schedules.”

Apparently the meeting was brokered by a former Clinton aide, who now works for the Duchess. [People]

The saga between Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, and Taylor Swift continues. On Thursday night, Swift posted on her social channels that communication has broken down in the negotiations between her team and Big Machine Records to use perform her old catalog and air old performances in a Netflix documentary. Swift told her fans in the note to “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”

And they have they ever! Page Six reported that Braun’s Nashville office closed Friday because it was inundated with phone calls regarding Swift.

But phone calls are not the only way to reach someone, as Perez Hilton.com reported on Sunday. Swifties added Braun to a group chat on Twitter to have it out. Braun said he’s “completely open to selling her the catalogue” and that he wants “to help fix it all.” [Perez Hilton, Page Six]