I’m not sure why I thought I would get to meet Archie, the son of the magnificent Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, before Hillary Clinton, but when I read this headline — “Meghan Markle and Hillary Clinton Secretly Spent the Afternoon Together at Frogmore Cottage” — that was my initial reaction. But moving on from my ridiculous notion of meeting a very cute baby first, the meeting between Clinton and the Duchess is actually perfect.
While Markle has been the subject of racist English tabloid media, Clinton is intimately familiar with ~scandals~ like “Travelgate” and “Filegate.” If there is anyone who could talk honestly about how to navigate a highly visible marriage with social and political contexts, Clinton can definitely help out. “You know, it’s not easy. And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humor, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to,” Clinton told a BBC host on Tuesday. “But it is tough what she is going through. And I think she deserves a lot better.”
The meeting went well and was charming, by all accounts. “It was very sweet,” an anonymous source said of the meeting, People reported. “[Clinton] got to hold him and snuggled him. She is very proud of Chelsea’s three kids and there was lots of chatter about newborns and feeding schedules.”
Apparently the meeting was brokered by a former Clinton aide, who now works for the Duchess. [People]
The saga between Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta, and Taylor Swift continues. On Thursday night, Swift posted on her social channels that communication has broken down in the negotiations between her team and Big Machine Records to use perform her old catalog and air old performances in a Netflix documentary. Swift told her fans in the note to “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”
And they have they ever! Page Six reported that Braun’s Nashville office closed Friday because it was inundated with phone calls regarding Swift.
But phone calls are not the only way to reach someone, as PerezHilton.com reported on Sunday. Swifties added Braun to a group chat on Twitter to have it out. Braun said he’s “completely open to selling her the catalogue” and that he wants “to help fix it all.” [Perez Hilton, Page Six]
- Dancing With The Stars alumna Alexis Ren says her boyfriend Noah Centineo has a “heart of gold,” but he shaved his head — and seems to still Instagram Story and drive a lot — so I’m less interested, I have to say! [US Weekly]
- Jharrel Jerome took his “When They See Us” Emmy to Chipotle and got “mauled.” I think this is the best of the upscale fast-food establishments to get mauled at. [Page Six]
- Arianna Grande is in “still very sick” and “still in so much pain” as she continues on the Sweetener World Tour. “I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on.” I hope Grande has a good ENT :( [People]
- Victoria’s Secret Angels are a dying breed [Page Six]
- Kim Richards defends Camille Grammer, who ex-husband Kelsey Grammer said asked him for a divorce on the day of his mother’s funeral [HollywoodLife]