Helen Mirren Now Travels By Manservant

Image : Getty

When Lady Gaga arrived at the Grammy Awards in a giant egg carried by a team of manservants, she had an entire story about incubating for 72 hours and then hatching on stage to explain her choice of transportation . But w hen Dame Helen Mirren was similarly carried via litter in to the premiere of her new television series Catherine the Great she needed no such explanation . Onlookers simply observed a queen who had recently played a queen arriving at a celebration of both queens on a throne hoisted by robed attendants and said, “Yes, that is right and good.”

T he best thing about these photos, apart from how natural Helen Mirren looks emerging from a throne situated inside a portable brocade wunderkammer , is how ready her attendants look to defend her to the death against coarsely-attired bystanders.

Image : Getty

Here is one more of the grande dame thanking her loyal servant for his humble service.

Image : Getty

I sincerely hope the sedan chair trend catches on among legendary English actresses. Dame Margaret Smith hardly need exert herself going around on two legs when there are plenty of able-bodied men available to carry her in the comfort and style of which she is deserving.