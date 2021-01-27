Halsey's Pregnant!

Screenshot : Halsey/Instagram ( Fair Use

Singer Halsey—real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, not to be mistaken by the Brooklyn street that runs through Bushwick and Bed-Stuy—is having a baby. She shared the news the same way any soon-to-be 20-something celebrity mother would, by staging a glamorous photoshoot and posting her fave shots on Instagram with the caption, “surprise!”

Naturally, the next question is: W ho’s the sperm donor? As E! News points out, screenwriter Alev Aydin is tagged on stomach, and he shared her post on his Instagram story. In the last year, Halsey’s been connected to musician Yungblud and actor Evan Peters, too, so who knows? Frankly, I’m in it for the fan conspiracies.

I’m also in it for the baby! As she devastatingly articulated in her 2018 NYC Women’s March speech, Halsey suffered a miscarriage in the midst of a live performance. “I was on tour, I found out I was pregnant,” she said in a segment on the daytime television program The Doctors, describing managing endometriosis. “And before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future... the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.” She added, “The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show.”

Good for her! And now she gets to do whatever she wants, largely because she found a doctor that doesn’t minimize female pain. Also, a Halsey record about motherhood sounds dope as hell. Congrats to her.