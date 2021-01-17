Good News, Everyone!

Photo : Al Seib/AFP ( Getty Images )

Phil Spector, the record producer who famously isolated and abused legendary singer Ronnie Spector during their marriage and later murdered actress Lana Clarkson in his mansion and tried to frame it as an “accidental suicide,” fucking died on Saturday, Us Weekly reports. He was 81.

Selena Gomez versus Sheryl Sandberg is the famous people face-off I didn’t know I needed!

The singer-slash-actress-slash-newfound beauty entrepreneur is taking a very public stand against Facebook and other tech giants that have “allow[ed] dangerous lies about vaccines and covid and the U.S. election” as well as “neo-Nazi groups” to proliferate on their platforms with relatively little moderation until recently, the Associated Press reports.

“It isn’t about me versus you, one political party versus another,” she told the AP. “This is about truth versus lies and Facebook, Instagram, and big tech companies have to stop allowing lies to just flow and pretend to be the truth.”

Gomez—one of the most-followed people on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook—has even taken her issues straight to the top, emailing Sandberg—the lady who wrote the useless corporate feminist tome, Lean In, earlier in the decade—directly about how white supremacist militia groups and disinformation-spreaders are thriving on Facebook right under the she-EO’s nose.

“I can’t believe you can’t check ads before you take money, and if you can’t you shouldn’t be profiting from it,” she wrote. “You’re not just doing nothing. You’re cashing in from evil.”

Mary Wiseman, who plays Ensign Tilly on Star Trek: Discovery, recently confirmed that she’s “not straight” and that before marrying her husband, Noah Averbach-Katz, she “dated and loved people of all genders.”

“I never liked it when straight-presenting women dominated conversations about bisexuality/pansexuality when I was with women, so I try not to do it now,” she added, per PinkNews. “But I also don’t want it to feel like I’m hiding anything because I’m queer and proud!”

The people who run the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant released a statement clarifying that the woman whom Armie Hammer calls "Ms. Cayman" in one of his leaked finsta videos "is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation" to the organization.

