A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
VideoLet Me Help You With That

Gentefied's Julissa Calderon on How to Manage Intrusive Parents

Joyzel Acevedo
Filed to:Julissa Calderon
Julissa CalderonLet Me Help You With ThatGentefied
Save

Although viewers rarely see Julissa Calderon’s TV mom on her Netflix show Gentefied, you can catch the actor’s real-life mother in her YouTube videos or in her comments section on Instagram. Calderon admits she loves how involved her mom is in her personal life, but others may not view their parents the same way.

Parents—it’s a fact—love being all up in your business, especially online, which makes setting boundaries a must. Calderon suggests being firm yet loving in telling mama bear to back off when she posts embarrassing comments on Instagram, for example—“It’s all in the way that you do things,” Calderon says.

Advertisement

Watch her advice on helicopter parents above.

Joyzel Acevedo

Creative Producer and a Cubanasa from the 305.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

We're All Having the Same Pandemic Nightmares

RuPaul's Drag Race Raises Questions But Doesn't Answer Any

Tupac Malik Shakur Needs His Unemployment Check

Rob Lowe Says Baby Tom Cruise Hated Sharing a Room With Him One Time

Latest on Jezebel

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement