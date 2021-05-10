Gamer Girl Megan Fox Apparently DESTROYED Machine Gun Kelly at Mortal Kombat

Image : Alex Menendez ( Getty Images )

It’s quaint that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly actually play video games together, according to a new interview in People. Usually I have to force my husband to sit and watch because I am the gamer and he is easily impressed by his gamer wife. Not so for this progressive couple!



As Fox tells it: “We got the latest Mortal Kombat, we downloaded it, and I crushed him. Like, destroyed him every time we fought.” I wonder what fighter she went with. Maybe Sindel? She previously said she’d love to play Kitana in a Mortal Kombat movie. (She was not cast because, according to producers, they only wanted people with legitimate fighting chops—rude!)

She credits her wins to the fact that “boys just naturally assume that they’re gonna be better than you at gaming.” This is even after “like, 40- something matches,” during which “I absolutely destroyed him every time.”

This wouldn’t be Fox’s first foray into gaming. She previously did advertisements for the absolutely terrible game Black Desert, back in 2019. She also starred in the medieval-themed RPG Stormfall: Rise of Balur.



Now I really want to know the fighter she mains. No offense, but she couldn’t have wrecked Kelly with Cetrion or one of the boys... perhaps Mileena, if she bought the expansion pack? Sonya Blade feels too predictable. I could see D’vorah... Skarlet? Having been denied a role as Kitana, and publicly at that, the character has too much baggage for her to perform at peak Machine Gun Kelly killing performance.



It has to be Sindel—it has to be!!!



