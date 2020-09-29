Fox News' Andrew 'Judge' Napolitano Accused of Multiple Instances of Sexual Assault and Attempted Rape

Image : Aaron P. Bernstein ( Getty Images )

Andrew Napolitano—the delusional Fox News analyst who routinely refers to himself as “Judge Napolitano” because he was a New Jersey Superior Court judge two decades ago and who sincerely believed he was being considered for a seat on the Supreme Court—has been accused of sexual assault and attempted rape in two separate lawsuits, Business Insider reports.

The first, filed by Charles Corbishley on September 11, alleged that Napolitano sexually assaulted Corbishley in November 1987, shortly after he was a defendant in his court. According to the lawsuit acquired by NJ.com, Corbishley, who was 20 years old at the time, was allegedly instructed by Napolitano to “be a good boy,” coerced into performing oral sex on him, and forcibly sodomized in the judge’s home. Corbishley seeks $10 million in damages.

On September 15, Napolitano filed a countersuit against Corbishley for defamation, denying all allegations and sharing the following statement: “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes, at any time, to anyone, for any reason. I have never had any personal relationship or inappropriate contact or communication of any kind with the man making this accusation. Each and every one of his claims against me are pure fiction. Period.”

Less than two weeks later, on September 28, New Jersey resident James Kruzelnick filed a lawsuit against Napolitano seeking $15 million in damages and a jury trial for multiple instances of sexual assault, harassment, and coercion between the years 2014 and 2017, while he was working as a waiter at a New Jersey steakhouse, according to The New York Post. The lawsuit alleges that a pattern of abuse began in 2014 when Napolitano followed Kruzelnick into the bathroom, “grabbed plaintiff’s buttocks, and told him that ‘you are just so hot.’” He says he instructed Napolitano to stop, but the Fox News personality continued to request him as his waiter whenever he visited the Mohawk House. Eventually, on September 6, 2015, Kruzelnick accepted Napolitano’s requests to visit him in his home, where he says Napolitano greeted him, pants down, and instructed Kruzelnick to be “daddy” and spank him as Napolitano masturbated, Business Insider reports. In the years that followed, Kruzelnick alleges Napolitano forced him to perform “abhorrent and repulsive” sexual acts, including an allegation that he was drugged and made to perform a threesome with a Fox News intern. He also claims Napolitano agreed to help his brother Dallas with his legal troubles if Kruzelnick continued to “give me his full cooperation.” Kruzelnick says the abuse ended after Napolitano attempted to “forcibly sodomize” him in August 2017.

“Plaintiff was angry and upset about what Napolitano had done. Plaintiff felt like Napolitano had used him for his own gratification and forced him to play some type of bizarre sex game that he had no interest in playing,” the lawsuit reads. “While Plaintiff felt humiliated, degraded and abused by Napolitano, he also felt that he was powerless to stop the abuse. If he refused to do what Napolitano wanted him to do, then Napolitano would refuse to help out his brother, and Dallas would go to jail.”

Tom Clare, Napolitano’s lawyer, told Business Insider, “These allegations are total fiction, and Judge Napolitano unequivocally denies them. This copycat lawsuit, filed and promoted publicly by the same lawyers representing career criminal Charles Corbishley, is nothing more than a pile-on attempt to smear Judge Napolitano for their own financial gain.”

Fox News has yet to comment.