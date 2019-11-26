Former 'Survivor' Contestant Silas Gaither Charged With Rape & Assault

Silas Gaither, a contestant on the third season of Survivor, was arrested this week and charged with rape and aggravated assault, according to reports.

TMZ says that Gaither, 41, was taken into custody in Shelby County, Tennessee on Monday. Local NBC affiliate WMC Action News 5 says the charges stem from a May 2018 incident, though the outlet provided no further details.

Gaither’s season of Survivor aired in 2001-’02, though h e only made it six episodes before he was voted off the show. Gaither later had a few acting credits, according to his IMDB page.