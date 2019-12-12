Photo : JOSEPH PREZIOSO ( AFP via Getty Images) )

Felicity Huffman’s daughter — whose college application wasn’t tainted by the Varsity Blues scandal that sent her mother to federal prison — is going to college! Congratulations to Georgia Macy!

Us Weekly noticed that Macy added “Vassar 2024" to her Instagram bio and posted the upstate New York school’s logo to her Instagram Story for a bit. (It’s since been deleted.)

Huffman served 11 days in federal prison for her role in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal. Huffman paid a $15,000 bribe to boost the SAT scores of her oldest daughter, Sophia. Later, Huffman said she considered doing the same for Georgia, but didn’t. “ I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period,” Huffman said in September . [Us Weekly]

But this isn’t the only Varsity Blues-related scandal in Thursday’s Dirt Bag! Olivia Jade returned to v logging at the start of December, and it wasn’t as rosily received at the Mossimo-Laughlin house as previously reported.

The YouTuber was ordered by her mom, Lori Loughlin, to stay off social media until the trial for Laughlin and husband/dad (depending on who you are) Mossimo Giannulli concluded. The pair have been charged with fraud, bribery, and money laundering in a scheme to get Olivia Jade and their other daughter, Isabella, into University of Southern California. They’ve plead not guilty and maintain their innocence.

“Lori was very clear in telling Olivia to remain quiet and not do anything controversial,” an anonymous source told US Weekly, but Olivia Jade had “hand enough” and wanted to go back to YouTube.

So, she posted a video at the start of the month. It didn’t go well. “Olivia’s YouTube video was a big betrayal, a nd cracks in the family are starting to show,” the source said.

Olivia has apparently been spending more time at home to understand what her parents are going through. “There were major tensions between Olivia and Lori when the scandal first broke,” a source told the tabloid. “ She feels bad for them and has been spending more time at home.” [US Weekly]