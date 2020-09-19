Do You Dare Open This Nesting Doll of Shitty Covid-19 News?

Photo : Alexander Hassenstein ( Getty Images )

I awoke with a start, blinking as I raced to make sense of my surroundings. Qu ickly, I gathered that I must have fallen asleep on the couch shortly after filing my last blog , the one about Cardi B or whatever, though I had no recollection of drifting off. The room was serene, a breeze wafting in through the open window above me, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that something was amiss.

And then I saw it.

The doll.

There, propped up between my feet, was a nesting doll — what the Russians call a “matryoshka,” which is Russian “little round bitch.” She gazed upon me through those lacquered paint-on-wood pupils with a smile probably meant to entice, though all I felt was revulsion.

“ I don’t own a Russian nesting doll ,” I thought to myself. “ I’ve never owned a Russian nesting doll in my life.”

Confused by her origins and increasingly creeped out by her presence , I thought about picking h er up and hurling her out the open window, disposing of her once and for all! B ut then, my curiosity won out. Dolls always brought me joy as a child. How could this one be any different?

I slowly inched towards her, took her between my hands, and twisted. Nestled in between her sturdy peasant haunches, I found another, smaller nesting doll. She had a sticky note attached to her.

“AT LEAST 200,000 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM COVID-19 IN THE UNITED STATES AS OF SATURDAY ACCORDING TO THIS ARTICLE I READ ON MOTHER JONES,” it read in all caps.

“ What a horrible little doll,” I thought to myself . “ Have Russian children ever known joy? Perhaps I shall find her dolljoy further down.”

I twisted this second doll , and out popped another, even smaller doll —again, with a sticky note attached. “AND NBC NEWS SAYS THAT OVER 400,000 PEOPLE WILL DIE IN THE U.S. ACCORDING TO SOME PREDICTIONS,” this note read.

“Well, that didn’t bring me any joy,” I said. “Surely, the next one will.”

I picked up this smaller doll and twisted once more, rending her in two until an even smaller doll plopped out. She, too, bore a sticky note with an all-caps message scrawled on it—one that, unfortunately, was also not nice to read.

“USA TODAY SAID WE MIGHT HAVE TO DEAL WITH A ‘TWINDEMIC’ THIS FALL WHAT THE FUCK,” it said.

And with that, I hurled the doll and every twisted-apart half of her matrilineal ancestry out the open window, just as I should have done from the start. I swiped open my phone, googled “fat transfer breast augmentation,” and thought about having even bigger titties. A calm washed over me. I was ignorant but free.