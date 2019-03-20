Of all the celebrities we discuss at Dirtcast, no one is as beloved as Cardi B—a legend and an icon, who, once upon a time, blessed the GMG offices with her undeniable star power and shining presence.

Maddie and I are fans of Cardi, but we are decidedly not the soothsayers that predicted her meteoric rise to fame. That honor belongs to Jezebel’s Culture Editor Clover Hope, who joined us on the podcast along with Deadspin’s Managing Editor Samer Kalaf (pictured above), who is the only person we know who has been in the presence of greatness.

Now that Cardi has dominated music and taught Samer how to find a winter boo, what on earth will she do next? We took that on and much more on this week’s episode of Dirtcast.





DirtCast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, NPR One, and iHeart Media.

Mandana Mofidi is our Executive Director of Audio. Our theme music is by Stuart Wood. This episode was mixed by Jamie Collazo.