Demi Moore's Daughters Discuss Losing Her to Addiction

Demi Moore and two of her daughters, Rumer and Tallulah Willis, appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk for a very open discussion on Moore’s alcoholism and the way that generational trauma impacted her kids, expanding on the themes Moore discussed in her recently-released memoir , Inside Out.



The group specifically delved into Moore’s relapse after 20 years sober, a turn of events that prompted Tallulah to stop speaking to her mother for three years.

“What happened was, she relapsed when I was 9 and no one in my family spoke about it and I had no idea what was going on. S he had been sober my entire childhood. And then she drank, and then I just knew that I was scared, and that she was unsafe and then there were many years of saying she was sober and she wasn’t and we couldn’t trust it. And all of the adults around us, in an effort to protect us, were protecting her. And s o if she wasn’t sober, they would tell her she was. And so there was a complete lack of trust.

Advertisement

Moore explains that while she was with her then-husband, Ashton Kutcher, she began drinking after two decades sober. After that relationship fell apart, she went into a tailspin.

“It was like the sun went down and a monster came,” Tallulah said . “The anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense her eyes shutting a little more, the way she was speaking, she would be a lot more affectionate with me when she wasn’t not sober...it was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

Moore admitted to feeling defensive that her family wasn’t “seeing her where she was,” but acknowledged that it took time to process what had happened.

“I wanted her to show and prove to me that I’m important enough for you to get sober,” said Rumer. “I want you to show me that being in my life is worth more than any drug, any man, anything.”

