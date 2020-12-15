Debra Messing, Emphasis on the Mess

Image : Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

Will and Grace actor Debra Messing, the only celebrity with a last name that accurately describes their behavior, is under fire this week for Tweeting comments deemed homophobic at the expense of soon-to-be-ex-President Donald Trump, defending those comments as not-homophobic, and then apologizing and deleting the aforementioned Tweets. Take a swig of coffee, this one is a doozy.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Messing Tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump you are a weak, scared, stupid, inept, negligent, vindictive, narcissistic, criminal. I hope you live a long life in prison where you become the most popular boyfriend to the all inmates,” according to The Independent.

The Daily Wire, a conservative propaganda site founded by noted shithead Ben Shapiro, labeled the Tweet “homophobic,” which Messing retorted with a confounding, “Let me be clear: I said nothing about LGBTQI/queer LOVE. Rape is an act of violence. Trump has perpetrated violence on hundreds of millions of people,” she wrote on Monday. “My hope is (and this is the first time in my life) that the tables are turned and he is the victim of perpetrators. #LGBTQIAally.” Both of her Tweets have been deleted.

Advertisement

Recognizing (or perhaps, being told by her PR team to recognize) her folly, Messing Tweeted an apology, writing, “I’d like to say I have been an LGBTQIA ally for decades, and I was in no way referencing LGBTQI/queer love/sexuality. It is not my proudest moment, but 45 has victimized 100s of millions of ppl; I had wished the tables turned on him. I apologize for the offensive way I did it.”

Okay! [The Independent]

Image : VALERIE MACON/AFP ( Getty Images )

Advertisement

According to Entertainment Weekly, Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, a.k.a. Chris Pratt in the Guardians of the Galaxy Marvel franchise, is both polyamorous and bisexual... at least, he is in the latest comic, Guardians of the Galaxy #9, an issue titled “I Shall Make You a Star-Lord.” In it, Quill hooks up with two humanoids, a woman named Aradia and a man named Mors—but it takes them 12 years of friendship to do the nasty. I sincerely doubt the queer Star-Lord story arc will make it into the movie franchise—since, you know, Pratt is probably a closeted Republican and definitely a member of the, to borrow a phrase from Elliot Page, “infamously anti-LGBTQ” Hillsong Church—but Marvel fans can dream. [Entertainment Weekly]

Jake Paul will fight anyone; Jake Paul wants to pay Connor McGregor $50 million to kick his ass. [ TMZ

will fight anyone; wants to pay $50 million to kick his ass. [ Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for covid-19. [ E! News

has tested positive for covid-19. [ LOOK AT JEFF BRIDGES’S PUPPY! [ Entertainment Weekly

PUPPY! [ Cher , after saving “the world’s loneliest elephant” from isolation People

, after saving “the world’s loneliest elephant” Leave Lizzo alone, and do whatever you want with your body. [ Hollywood Life