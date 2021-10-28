Some of the world’s greatest detectives are just random people hanging out online, applying their eagle eyes and Columbo-level clue gathering skills to celebrities’ social media pages. The latest target of investigation is Chris Evans, who posted an innocuous video of himself playing the piano only to have it absolutely torn apart by the International Bureau of Instagram Investigations.

Advertisement

Apparently, someone clocked the reflection of a brunette in the lower-left corner of Evans’ video and arrived at the conclusion that it must be the only brunette in all of Hollywood, Selena Gomez. Other than Gomez once saying in public that Evans was good-looking, a thing everyone with eyeballs has said, there is not a shred of evidence linking these two people romantically.

But, when it comes to love, who needs evidence? All we need is two warm bodies, some wild conjecture, and tiny little crumbs pointing in the direction of secret love. Just ask all the Preath truthers out there. IYKYK.