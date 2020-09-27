Caitlyn Jenner on the Real Housewives? The Trans Representation America Deserves Tbh

Photo : Dia Dupasipil ( Getty Images )

It honestly makes sense that Caitlyn Jenner would be the most visible trans woman in America. I mean, who better to represent us in this thoroughly rotted nation than a Republican multi-millionaire who used her proximity to the greater trans community to cosign an increasingly totalitarian government hell-bent on doing us harm simply because it happened to benefit her personally? If that’s not American, I don’t know what is!

Anyway, it looks like ol’ Ceej is about to get even more visible. TMZ reports that Sophia Hutchins, Jenner’s 24-year-old live-in confidante who swears they’re not dating even though it really seems like they’re dating, is in talks with Bravo to fill one of the many inter-seasonal vacancies left open on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, one of which might also get scooped up by Kathy Hilton, a.k.a., Paris and Nicky’s mom and Kyle and Kim Richards’ sister.

Jenner’s reportedly really enthusiastic about Hutchins getting a grapefruit, or whatever it is the RHOBH castmates hold in their promos, because that would allow her to angle for a “friend of the housewives” for herself. I hate this, but also this is honestly what America deserves. Abolition now!

Pour one out for the scrapped alternative album Mariah Carey was apparently working on in tandem with 1995's Daydream.

British model and trans rights advocate Munroe Bergdorf says that she no longer wants to use the phrase “born in the wrong body” to describe her experience as a trans woman.

Speaking to Mermaids, the continually besieged British nonprofit that advocates for the needs of trans and gender-nonconforming kids, Bergdorf explains why she now finds the phrase “unhelpful,” even damaging to herself.

Per PinkNews:

I’ve come to understand why the phrase ‘born in the wrong body’ is unhelpful to me. I know why I used to use it; because other people struggled to understand, but looking back I know it did me harm. Saying you have the wrong body feels like a kind of self-abuse, and it’s not the same as saying ‘I need to adjust my body to be my true self.’ That’s a different thing. We only get one body, and it’s really important, especially for younger people to know they are unique and beautiful. I would say to younger people that transitioning is hard so you need to look after your body, love it and respect it.

BREAKING!!!! GIGI HADID HAS A FARM IN RURAL PENNSYLVANIA!!!! Also she might have given birth to her and Zayn Malik ’s baby. [ Page Six

HAS A FARM IN RURAL PENNSYLVANIA!!!! Also she might have given birth to her and ’s baby. [ Rose Leslie and Kit Harington from Game of Thrones have NOT had a baby but they ARE pregnant. [ Page Six

and from Game of Thrones have NOT had a baby but they ARE pregnant. [ Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have locked up the coveted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson vote. [ Deadline

and have locked up the coveted vote. [ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have their titles stripped of them after urging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Even if they lose their titles, at least the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can always count on being American royalty, i.e., disgustingly wealthy. [ Page Six

and might have their titles stripped of them after urging Americans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Even if they lose their titles, at least the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can always count on being American royalty, i.e., disgustingly wealthy. [ A 30-year-old letter written by Carole Baskin in which she writes that she “would have eventually killed” her first husband, Michael Murdock , to get out of that marriage has come under scrutiny, given the speculation that the Tiger King star might have had something to do with second husband Don Lewis ’ 1997 disappearance. Baskin says the letter has been taken wildly out of context, explaining: “I only meant it in the context of self-defense as Mike Murdock was physically abusive to me to the point of causing me to fear for my life.” [ TMZ

in which she writes that she “would have eventually killed” her first husband, , to get out of that marriage has come under scrutiny, given the speculation that the Tiger King star might have had something to do with second husband ’ 1997 disappearance. Baskin says the letter has been taken wildly out of context, explaining: “I only meant it in the context of self-defense as Mike Murdock was physically abusive to me to the point of causing me to fear for my life.” [ Recurring Basketball Wives star Brandi Maxiell has been hospitalized with a severe case of covid-19. [ Hollywood Life

has been hospitalized with a severe case of covid-19. [ Javicia Leslie, the actress who’s taking over the titular superhero’s cape and cowl on the CW’s Batwoman following Season 1 star Ruby Rose’s sudden departure, shared a sneak peek at her character. She’s the first Black actress to portray the DC Comics character onscreen, Bossip