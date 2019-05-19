Image: Getty

On May 18, while Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance at a sports event for schoolchildren in South Africa, a man ran out of the crowd and dropkicked him the back, yelling “Help me! I need a Lamborghini.” Today, Schwarzenegger tweeted that he’s not too pressed about it.



I am not an expert on kicking, but Page Six calls the attack a “flying double dropkick,” and it looks like it hurt. But Arnold popped back up and assured everyone he’s fine, even tossing some slight shade at the man’s kicking ability in a tweet:



“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

The man has a history of “orchestrating similar incidents,” which begs the question, “What?” A history of kicking celebrities at charity events? Anyway, Arnold says it’s fine.



“A lot of you have asked, but I’m not pressing charges. I hope this was a wake-up call, and he gets his life on the right track. But I’m moving on and I’d rather focus on the thousands of great athletes I met at @ArnoldSports Africa.”

Bonkers, all of it. Start to finish. But at least the Snapchat was okay.